L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Asian-American/Hawaiian food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#189 Ranked #199 last year
Initial investment
$152K - $613K
Units as of 2022
213 9.2% over 3 years
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a chain of Hawaiian-themed restaurants that offer great food and a distinctive fast-casual dining experience. This franchise restaurant chain was founded in 1976 by Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam. L&L Hawaiian Barbeque was started as an L&L Drive-Inn chain restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii and was later rebranded when the company came to the mainland.

The company centers around the Hawaiian Plate Lunch, unknown by most mainland Americans. So, they repackaged the 'state food of Hawaii' and built many loyal customers. Today, the franchise has expanded to over 200 locations across the mainland United States and Hawaii. It also has a few international franchises. For more than four decades, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has continued to serve its customers with nothing but the best Hawaiian Barbecue and the Aloha spirit that has been well-received by many.

Why You May Want to Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise

All franchisees of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue are treated well and considered to be family. The franchisees share the Hawaiian spirit that promotes cooperation and harmony within the company. By starting an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise, you will become part of a dynamic organization that strives to offer diners incredible value in a comfortable and welcoming environment. 

Multiple times in the past few years, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. As a franchisee of this restaurant, then, you become part of a global chain with an international reputation for excellence. With this kind of status in the market, you get extensive franchise experience and business support.

What Might Make a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise a Good Choice?

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue can attribute its growth to a decentralized ownership system through franchising. In this system, each of the franchised restaurants is a separately incorporated profit center. The interiors of these restaurants are bright, with scenic views of Hawaii. This kind of branding has enhanced the franchise's success by immersing its customers in the Aloha spirit.

If you want to become a franchisee of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, you will be required to have a company set available liquid capital. Franchisees must also pay a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise?

Start the process of becoming a franchisee by filling out a franchise inquiry form. Upon receipt and review of your application, an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise department member may contact you. A Franchise Disclosure Document that may provide more information on the franchisor will be sent to you, as well. 

At this point, you should contact existing franchisees and visit their locations to determine if this franchise opportunity is the right fit for you.

The franchisor does not offer direct financing, so you will have to arrange funding as you identify an optimal location for your business. However, it has partnered with third-party sources to help you with the franchise fee, startup fees, equipment, inventory, and payroll. The company will review your application, and if mutual consent is established, you will receive approval to become an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchisee.

Company Overview

About L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1976
Parent Company
L&L Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Elisia Flores, CEO
Corporate Address
2138 Algaroba St.
Honolulu, HI 96826
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
213 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$151,700 - $613,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
3-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120+ hours
Classroom Training
15+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where L&L Hawaiian Barbecue landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where L&L Hawaiian Barbecue ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #189 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #29 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Asian Food in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Asian Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Asian Food Category

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
