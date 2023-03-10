L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a chain of Hawaiian-themed restaurants that offer great food and a distinctive fast-casual dining experience. This franchise restaurant chain was founded in 1976 by Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam. L&L Hawaiian Barbeque was started as an L&L Drive-Inn chain restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii and was later rebranded when the company came to the mainland.

The company centers around the Hawaiian Plate Lunch, unknown by most mainland Americans. So, they repackaged the 'state food of Hawaii' and built many loyal customers. Today, the franchise has expanded to over 200 locations across the mainland United States and Hawaii. It also has a few international franchises. For more than four decades, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has continued to serve its customers with nothing but the best Hawaiian Barbecue and the Aloha spirit that has been well-received by many.

Why You May Want to Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise

All franchisees of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue are treated well and considered to be family. The franchisees share the Hawaiian spirit that promotes cooperation and harmony within the company. By starting an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise, you will become part of a dynamic organization that strives to offer diners incredible value in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Multiple times in the past few years, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. As a franchisee of this restaurant, then, you become part of a global chain with an international reputation for excellence. With this kind of status in the market, you get extensive franchise experience and business support.

What Might Make a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise a Good Choice?

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue can attribute its growth to a decentralized ownership system through franchising. In this system, each of the franchised restaurants is a separately incorporated profit center. The interiors of these restaurants are bright, with scenic views of Hawaii. This kind of branding has enhanced the franchise's success by immersing its customers in the Aloha spirit.

If you want to become a franchisee of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, you will be required to have a company set available liquid capital. Franchisees must also pay a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise?

Start the process of becoming a franchisee by filling out a franchise inquiry form. Upon receipt and review of your application, an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise department member may contact you. A Franchise Disclosure Document that may provide more information on the franchisor will be sent to you, as well.

At this point, you should contact existing franchisees and visit their locations to determine if this franchise opportunity is the right fit for you.

The franchisor does not offer direct financing, so you will have to arrange funding as you identify an optimal location for your business. However, it has partnered with third-party sources to help you with the franchise fee, startup fees, equipment, inventory, and payroll. The company will review your application, and if mutual consent is established, you will receive approval to become an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchisee.