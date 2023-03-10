Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#189 Ranked #199 last year
- Initial investment
-
$152K - $613K
- Units as of 2022
-
213 9.2% over 3 years
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a chain of Hawaiian-themed restaurants that offer great food and a distinctive fast-casual dining experience. This franchise restaurant chain was founded in 1976 by Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam. L&L Hawaiian Barbeque was started as an L&L Drive-Inn chain restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii and was later rebranded when the company came to the mainland.
The company centers around the Hawaiian Plate Lunch, unknown by most mainland Americans. So, they repackaged the 'state food of Hawaii' and built many loyal customers. Today, the franchise has expanded to over 200 locations across the mainland United States and Hawaii. It also has a few international franchises. For more than four decades, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has continued to serve its customers with nothing but the best Hawaiian Barbecue and the Aloha spirit that has been well-received by many.
Why You May Want to Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise
All franchisees of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue are treated well and considered to be family. The franchisees share the Hawaiian spirit that promotes cooperation and harmony within the company. By starting an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise, you will become part of a dynamic organization that strives to offer diners incredible value in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
Multiple times in the past few years, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. As a franchisee of this restaurant, then, you become part of a global chain with an international reputation for excellence. With this kind of status in the market, you get extensive franchise experience and business support.
What Might Make a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise a Good Choice?
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue can attribute its growth to a decentralized ownership system through franchising. In this system, each of the franchised restaurants is a separately incorporated profit center. The interiors of these restaurants are bright, with scenic views of Hawaii. This kind of branding has enhanced the franchise's success by immersing its customers in the Aloha spirit.
If you want to become a franchisee of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, you will be required to have a company set available liquid capital. Franchisees must also pay a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.
How Do You Start a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise?
Start the process of becoming a franchisee by filling out a franchise inquiry form. Upon receipt and review of your application, an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise department member may contact you. A Franchise Disclosure Document that may provide more information on the franchisor will be sent to you, as well.
At this point, you should contact existing franchisees and visit their locations to determine if this franchise opportunity is the right fit for you.
The franchisor does not offer direct financing, so you will have to arrange funding as you identify an optimal location for your business. However, it has partnered with third-party sources to help you with the franchise fee, startup fees, equipment, inventory, and payroll. The company will review your application, and if mutual consent is established, you will receive approval to become an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchisee.
Company Overview
About L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 1976
- Parent Company
- L&L Franchise Inc.
- Leadership
- Elisia Flores, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2138 Algaroba St.
Honolulu, HI 96826
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 22
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 213 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $151,700 - $613,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 120+ hours
- Classroom Training
- 15+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like L&L Hawaiian Barbecue? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where L&L Hawaiian Barbecue landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where L&L Hawaiian Barbecue ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.
YogaSix
Captain D's
Moe's Southwest Grill
Chop Stop
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.