Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
11685 Crossroads Cir.
Middle River, MD 21220
CEO
Michael Marcantonio
Parent Company
Alliance Franchise Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$192,357 - $364,090
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Image360 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
131 hours
Classroom Training:
119 hours
Additional Training:
At various locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2