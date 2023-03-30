Image360
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#220 Ranked #258 last year
Initial investment
$208K - $428K
Units as of 2022
293 5% over 3 years
Image360, which was founded in 1986, is an American visual communications partner. They provide custom signs, graphics, banners, displays, and other high-impact solutions for marketing a business. With more than 300 locations in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, they are committed to quality services and products to help franchises grow and thrive.

You do not need to be a graphic designer to run an Image360 franchise. They will provide you with the training you need to run a business. The perfect candidate for an Image360 franchise has a passion for helping franchisees grow, the desire to create, and is open-minded. 

Why You May Want to Start an Image360 Franchise

Many times in the past decade, Image360 has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. With their commitment to quality and relatability, they offer businesses a chance to stand out from competitors.

Opening an Image360 franchise may be an excellent opportunity to be a part of the business coaching and service industry. With Image360, you may be given the chance to build businesses, rebrand existing ones, and improve working ones, all while building your own business. 

What Might Make an Image360 Franchise a Good Choice?

Being part of a business service franchise can be a good investment with possible long-term stable growth potential. With an initial investment, your business has the potential to gain momentum, steady clientele, and growth within the industry.

Image360 is impact-driven. Seeing a business grow through your direct influence can be one of the best motivations out there. Selling expertise is also a great way to work to reduce business overheads while increasing profit margins.

Image360 has established itself as a quality brand with well-thought-out products, quick service, and personal care. You’ll want to make sure you are financially stable enough to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also check that you have enough liquid capital available to cover ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. 

How to Open an Image360 Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Image360 team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Image360 franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Once you have opened your doors, you can expect unending support in marketing, ongoing training, and the field from Image360. Image360 wants your franchise to succeed and will work with you to set up your graphic design center. They are committed to walking with you the entire way. To get started with your franchise unit, submit a franchise inquiry form. 

Company Overview

About Image360

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Signs
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Alliance Franchise Brands
Leadership
Michael Marcantonio, CEO
Corporate Address
11685 Crossroads Cir.
Middle River, MD 21220
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
47
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
293 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Image360 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$208,343 - $428,318
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-1.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Image360 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Image360? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Image360 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Image360 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #220 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #103 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #79 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

