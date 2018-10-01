AlphaGraphics
Printing, marketing communications, signs and graphics.
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
215 S. State St., #320
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
CEO
Paolo Fiorelli
Parent Company
MBE Worldwide
Initial Investment ⓘ
$190,688 - $380,287
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
AlphaGraphics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
128 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Additional Training:
At regional locations
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6