Initial investment
$282K - $389K
Units as of 2022
263 2% over 3 years
AlphaGraphics is a business-to-business print and marketing franchise. They offer extensive digital, print, and visual communication services, with everything from conceptual marketing to customized business card printing.

With more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers in six countries today, the franchise has been part of the international family of MBE Worldwide since 2017.

Franchising since 1980, the franchise was the United States’ first desktop publishing retailer by the mid-1980s and became the first American printing franchise with a global presence by the end of the decade.

Why You May Want to Start an AlphaGraphics Franchise

AlphaGraphics may be a top choice for potential franchisees seeking print and marketing business opportunities. With over five decades of experience in the industry and a growing network of business centers around the U.S., the franchise has authentically created its franchising system while continuing to improve.

An AlphaGraphics franchise may allow you to help your customers attract leads to their sales funnel. AlphaGraphics strives to offer state-of-the-art technology, workplace efficiency, and a low-footprint business design.

What Might Make Opening an AlphaGraphics Franchise a Good Choice?

AlphaGraphics has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The progress of AlphaGraphics franchising can be summarized in several points, including but not limited to scalability, brand longevity, and the business to business model, which tends to result in repeat business. 

To be part of the AlphaGraphics team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an AlphaGraphics Franchise

The AlphaGraphics discovery process is a program that teaches potential franchisees all they need to know before opening a franchise with the printing and marketing services company. Through this process, you can decide whether this franchise is right for you, your family, and your goals. At the same time, the franchise is likely to use the program to better understand you as a potential franchisee and review your background before determining your suitability for partnership.

During the discovery process, you may have a dedicated development director guiding you in each stage of the process. Among many other things, you'll learn about AlphaGraphics' competitive advantages, meet the executive and support teams as well as some current franchisees, and have a look at some AlphaGraphics centers' performance statistics. 

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed towards the AlphaGraphics team during your due diligence process. This will give you a feel for the company and what to expect as a franchisee. If your discovery process goes well, you may just be the newest AlphaGraphics franchise location in town. 

Company Overview

About AlphaGraphics

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1970
Parent Company
MBE Worldwide
Leadership
Bill McPherson, VP RND
Corporate Address
143 Union Blvd., #650
Lakewood, CO 80228
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
74
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Central America

# of Units
263 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AlphaGraphics franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,950
Initial Investment
$281,500 - $389,450
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AlphaGraphics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
75 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AlphaGraphics landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AlphaGraphics ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #435 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #131 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
