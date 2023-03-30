AlphaGraphics is a business-to-business print and marketing franchise. They offer extensive digital, print, and visual communication services, with everything from conceptual marketing to customized business card printing.

With more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers in six countries today, the franchise has been part of the international family of MBE Worldwide since 2017.

Franchising since 1980, the franchise was the United States’ first desktop publishing retailer by the mid-1980s and became the first American printing franchise with a global presence by the end of the decade.

Why You May Want to Start an AlphaGraphics Franchise

AlphaGraphics may be a top choice for potential franchisees seeking print and marketing business opportunities. With over five decades of experience in the industry and a growing network of business centers around the U.S., the franchise has authentically created its franchising system while continuing to improve.

An AlphaGraphics franchise may allow you to help your customers attract leads to their sales funnel. AlphaGraphics strives to offer state-of-the-art technology, workplace efficiency, and a low-footprint business design.

What Might Make Opening an AlphaGraphics Franchise a Good Choice?

AlphaGraphics has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The progress of AlphaGraphics franchising can be summarized in several points, including but not limited to scalability, brand longevity, and the business to business model, which tends to result in repeat business.

To be part of the AlphaGraphics team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an AlphaGraphics Franchise

The AlphaGraphics discovery process is a program that teaches potential franchisees all they need to know before opening a franchise with the printing and marketing services company. Through this process, you can decide whether this franchise is right for you, your family, and your goals. At the same time, the franchise is likely to use the program to better understand you as a potential franchisee and review your background before determining your suitability for partnership.

During the discovery process, you may have a dedicated development director guiding you in each stage of the process. Among many other things, you'll learn about AlphaGraphics' competitive advantages, meet the executive and support teams as well as some current franchisees, and have a look at some AlphaGraphics centers' performance statistics.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed towards the AlphaGraphics team during your due diligence process. This will give you a feel for the company and what to expect as a franchisee. If your discovery process goes well, you may just be the newest AlphaGraphics franchise location in town.