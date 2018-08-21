Anytime Fitness
About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2002 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

111 Weir Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125

CEO

Chuck Runyon

Parent Company

Self Esteem Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$107,524 - $722,796

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$21,000 - $42,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$449-$549/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$300/mo.

Financing Options

Anytime Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Anytime Fitness is ranked #17 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Anytime Fitness clubs are open 24 hours a day every day of the year, thanks to security systems that allow members to access the clubs during unstaffed hours. The company, which began franchising in 2002, is expanding worldwide.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $107,524 High - $722,796
Units
+6.7%+231 UNITS (1 Year) +33.7%+922 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

