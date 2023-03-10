Waxing The City

Facial and body waxing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#496 Ranked #448 last year
Initial investment
$224K - $493K
Units as of 2022
125 15.7% over 3 years
Waxing is a huge industry and it is not projected to go away any time soon. Waxing the City is a salon-style studio completely dedicated to body waxing. Waxing the City studios are all about superior training, customer service, and comfort.

Waxing the City was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2010. It boasts over 100 U.S. franchises and is looking to continue to expand.

Clients may come back to their local Waxing the City for all their grooming needs. The company offers services for all skin types and waxing preferences. Some clients may ven create a subscription with the brands Club Orange to wax often.  

Why You May Want to Open a Waxing the City Franchise

Waxing the City offers exclusive products that work hand in hand with their services. The sale of these products may give the franchisee a second revenue stream and allow customers to spread the word about the brand. One thing that may make this franchise stand out from the rest is the wax itself. Waxing the City uses wax that's custom-made in Spain and France. The wax is supposed to not only remove the hair, but also soothe and comfort the skin.

The staff at Waxing the City locations typically undergo constant instruction, education, and certification. To become certified, the staff receives multiple days of hands-on training. After that, they can opt for additional training with chances for advancement.

What Might Make a Waxing the City Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Waxing the City team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. Waxing the City may offer financing assistance through third-party financial lenders for franchisees who need it. Waxing the City has also updated its financing process for anyone who already has a studio and wants to expand with the Waxing the City brand name.

Waxing the City has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Waxing the City Franchise

If you want to open a studio, you can start by submitting a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a franchise representative may reach out to you. If you are chosen to open a Waxing the City franchise, you will likely have support all along the way. 

Waxing the City will walk you through everything from picking a great location to designing an outstanding studio. Your franchise support should include a web-based franchise support center. This center may provide you with real-time news, an online operations manual, a training curriculum, and more. You can also use the center to participate in conference calls and educational webinars.

Company Overview

About Waxing The City

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Self Esteem Brands
Leadership
Chuck Runyon, CEO
Corporate Address
111 Weir Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
380
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
125 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Waxing The City franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$223,965 - $493,428
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
6 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Waxing The City has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15-25 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Waxing The City landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Waxing The City ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #496 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

