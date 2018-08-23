Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, coffee drinks
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
1117 Perimeter Center W., #W200
Atlanta, GA 30338
CEO
Charles Watson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,095 - $569,335
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
182-222 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
At existing store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15