Founded
1959
Franchising Since
1962 (56 Years)
Corporate Address
1290 E. Maple Rd.
Troy, MI 48083
CEO
Thomas Wolfe
Parent Company
Ziebart International Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$228,200 - $450,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%/8%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Ziebart offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable
Ziebart has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
228 hours
Classroom Training:
104 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4