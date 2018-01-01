Julian Hayes II

Julian Hayes II

Julian Hayes II is an executive health and performance coach, a corporate wellness consultant and an author. His consulting work helps entrepreneurs and organizations use wellness as a strategic advantage to elevate their leadership, performance and impact by promoting a holistic health approach.

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money
3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Not properly addressing small everyday habits is costing you money and affecting your health.
5 min read
4 Scientific Reasons Exercising Is an Entrepreneur's Biggest Competitive Advantage
4 Scientific Reasons Exercising Is an Entrepreneur's Biggest Competitive Advantage

Not consistently exercising isn't just affecting your health -- it's also affecting your business and relationships.
5 min read
The Best Way to Invest in Your Business May Surprise You
The Best Way to Invest in Your Business May Surprise You

Not having enough energy and vitality is a pricey expense you can't ignore.
6 min read
To Build a High-Performing Company Your Team Needs a Good Night's Sleep Every Night
To Build a High-Performing Company Your Team Needs a Good Night's Sleep Every Night

Build a sleep-first company, and it will pay off through increased revenue, reputation and employee engagement.
5 min read
3 Surprising Reasons Entrepreneurs Consistently Fail With Healthy Eating
3 Surprising Reasons Entrepreneurs Consistently Fail With Healthy Eating

Treat your body like a business.
5 min read
3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of
3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of

Unanticipated challenges await from without and within. Fine-tuning your perspective will keep you on track.
5 min read
3 Morning Habits That Will Dramatically Improve Your Sleep (and Workday)
3 Morning Habits That Will Dramatically Improve Your Sleep (and Workday)

Ever heard of circadian rhythms? Time to wake up and smell the coffee.
5 min read
7 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Keep (or Get) Fit, Happy and Productive
7 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Keep (or Get) Fit, Happy and Productive

Thinking outside the box is great but don't underestimate the power of doing the fundamentals every day.
5 min read
The No. 1 Reason You're Falling Short With Your Health and Business Goals
The No. 1 Reason You're Falling Short With Your Health and Business Goals

Don't fixate on the outcome. Instead, focus on the process.
5 min read
3 Powerful Tips to Improve Your Emotional and Mental Fitness
3 Powerful Tips to Improve Your Emotional and Mental Fitness

How well can your business do if your relationships and your inner dialogue are out of balance?
5 min read
6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy
6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy

Maximize your health and stay strong enough to tackle any business challenge.
5 min read
4 Must-Have Personal Characteristics to Succeed in Business and Health
4 Must-Have Personal Characteristics to Succeed in Business and Health

Focus on developing these principal foundations to help you remain committed to your entrepreneurial goals.
5 min read
5 Reasons Why You Won't Reach Your Fitness or Business Goals
5 Reasons Why You Won't Reach Your Fitness or Business Goals

We all feel stuck from time to time. Here's why you might not be making progress toward your goals.
4 min read
3 Essentials for Building a Fit Plan Right for Entrepreneurs
3 Essentials for Building a Fit Plan Right for Entrepreneurs

Busy entrepreneurs can't afford not to find the time to work out.
3 min read
5 Personal Habits That Sabotage Entrepreneurs' Fitness Goals
5 Personal Habits That Sabotage Entrepreneurs' Fitness Goals

Hard-driving founders are famous for maximizing, optimizing and prioritizing, sometimes while marginalizing their own physical wellbeing, even at the risk of diminishing their overall performance. Don't be that guy.
4 min read
