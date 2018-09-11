Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
11711 N. College Ave., #146
Carmel, IN 46032
CEO
Jim Carpenter
Parent Company
Wild Birds Unlimited Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$146,516 - $249,956
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Wild Birds Unlimited has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
58 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4