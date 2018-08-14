Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
2212 Fox Dr.
Champaign, IL 61821
CEO
James North
Parent Company
Jimmy John's LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$329,500 - $557,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
119.5 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
7 weeks for general managers; 3 weeks for assistant managers
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20