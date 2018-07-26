The UPS Store
Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
6060 Cornerstone Ct. W.
San Diego, CA 92121
CEO
Tim Davis
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$168,885 - $398,323
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,950 - $29,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
The UPS Store offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
The UPS Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee & 50% off initial application fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
72 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5