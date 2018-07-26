The UPS Store
About
Founded

1980

Franchising Since

1980 (38 Years)

Corporate Address

6060 Cornerstone Ct. W.
San Diego, CA 92121

CEO

Tim Davis

Ticker Symbol

UPS

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$168,885 - $398,323

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,950 - $29,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

The UPS Store offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

The UPS Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee & 50% off initial application fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

72 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing support

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 5

The UPS Store is ranked #4 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Mail Boxes Etc. store was opened in Carlsbad, California by Gerald Aul, Pat Senn and Robert Diaz, who designed it as an alternative to the U.S. Postal Service. In 2001, Mail Boxes Etc. became a subsidiary of UPS and began re-branding as The UPS Store in 2003. The UPS Store locations provide packaging, shipping, copy and print services, mailbox services, computer time rentals and more for small businesses and individuals. Franchises are located throughout the United States and in Canada.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $168,885 High - $398,323
Units
+1.4%+69 UNITS (1 Year) +3.9%+186 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

Updated: July 26th, 2018
