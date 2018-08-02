Rosati's Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
Founded
1964
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
2250 Point Blvd., #335
Elgin, IL 60123
CEO
Anthony Rosati
Parent Company
Rosati's Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,200 - $1,241,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Rosati's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
up to 300 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8