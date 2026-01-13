Make Tax Season a Strategic Win with This Deal on H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tax season isn’t exactly known for being relaxing—especially if you’re running a business, managing investments, or juggling multiple income streams. However, H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2025 can help ease the pain. And it happens to be on sale for just $49.99 (MSRP $59.99) for a limited time.

Designed for business-minded filers who value clarity, accuracy, and efficiency, this upgraded version brings artificial intelligence (AI) into the mix with AI Tax Assist, a 24/7 smart guide that helps you confidently tackle every deduction, credit, form, and what-does-that-even-mean moment.

With more than 350 credits and deductions built into the platform, H&R Block gives entrepreneurs and professionals an edge when it comes to maximizing savings.

Whether you’re navigating mortgage interest, reporting investment activity, tracking stock options, or filing income from side ventures, the software walks you through each step in a clean Q&A format. It even provides real-time refund results, so you’ll always know where you stand.

Business owners will appreciate the productivity features: seamless imports for W-2s, 1099s, and past tax returns; in-depth guidance for advanced scenarios; and 13,000+ searchable support articles for fast answers. If you’re concerned about accuracy, the included audit support helps you stay confident through every stage of the process.

With the 2026 tax season around the corner, now’s the time to set yourself up for smoother, smarter filing. H&R Block Deluxe + State delivers the expertise of a seasoned tax pro—plus AI—making it one of the most efficient business decisions you’ll make all year.

Don’t miss grabbing H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2025 for Mac or PC while it’s just $49.99 (MSRP $59.99).

