If you've been dreaming of becoming an entrepreneur, use this list of proven business ideas to make this the year that you finally launch a full-time business or side hustle.

Hungry to start your own business but don't feel like you've stumbled onto that big world-changing idea you've been searching for? Well, here's the good news — you don't need to invent something new to achieve great success. Your big idea can involve taking an existing, proven business model and putting your personal spin on it. Bake a better muffin, be the most fun dog-walker ever or use your unique sense of humor to create viral social media campaigns — whatever you are naturally passionate about can transition from being a hobby to a full-time business or a side hustle that brings in reliable income.

And this is the year to do it. To help get the wheels turning for what business idea is right for you, we've put together a list of 24 unique ideas for 2024. From ecommerce ventures to in-demand service, we hope this collection gives you all the information and inspiration you need to turn your passion into profit. Let's go!

Airbnb Host

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Want to be the hostess with the most-est money? If you are a people person and have a knack for creating comfy, welcoming vibes, Airbnb is an awesome opportunity to turn a spare room or a secondary vacation property into a reliable stream of income. Whether you are looking for some quick cash or a long-term source of reoccurring revenue, Airbnb has helped millions of users make extra money, pay off mortgages and have a blast creating dream getaways for travelers.

Learn how to start your own Airbnb business here

Beauty and Skincare Products

Startup Costs: $10,000+

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

If you're all about looking fabulous and feeling fabulous, this could be the beautiful opportunity you've been waiting for. People these days are more conscious than ever about what they're slathering on their bodies and faces. So, if you're a beauty enthusiast committed to using clean ingredients and sustainable packaging, you've struck gold! According to a 2022 Industry Research report, the cosmetic skin care market is estimated to have a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% through 2027, with a whopping global market size of over $56 billion.

Learn how to start your own skincare line here

Bookkeeper

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

If you have a knack for numbers, consider setting up a bookkeeping or accounting service to help other businesses, big and small, keep their financial records in order as they grow. Number-crunching could add up to big bucks on a full-time or part-time basis.

Learn how to start your bookkeeping business here

Career Coach

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Do people tend to come to you for advice? Do you know how to pull out of the weeds and see the big picture? Are you the person who always seems to know the right person to connect with to problem-solve? Your leadership skills and job experience could be the foundation of a lucrative career-coaching side hustle. The potential client base spans from those looking for a pre-retirement gig to recent grads looking to get their foot in the door to veteran executives looking to change industries entirely. As far as the skills you'll need, being a good listener and understanding of the markets your clients are operating in are key. A background in counseling, psychology or human resources could also serve you well. In addition to long-term clients, you could offer one-off consultations, give paid speaking engagements and create content around the topic that just about everyone is interested in: Finding a job that brings them a better paycheck and more personal fulfilment.

Learn how to start your own career coaching business here

Copywriter

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Can you tell when ChatGPT wrote something? Here's the thing: Everyone can! That's why despite the advances in AI, the human touch is very much needed for blogs, websites, advertisements, packaging, marketing brochures, product descriptions, press releases and more. Success in this business depends on being able to get the client's message across, having a knack for building excitement and interest in your reader and motivating people to take action. The demand for copywriter services remains high because most business owners do not possess the skills, time or interest in preparing highly effective copy. Gigs can most readily be found at sites like Upwork and Fiverr, though successful copywriters often build long-term relationships with a handful of large clients. Copywriting fees greatly vary depending on the type and scope of the project.

Learn how to start your own copywriting business here

Digital Marketing Consultant

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What good is a great product if customers don't know about it? Without marketing, businesses cannot survive, so it is no surprise that high-quality marketing consultants are high in demand, especially with business owners who don't have the time or inclination to go viral on TikTok.

Marketing consultants offer a wide range of services, including developing marketing plans, establishing marketing budgets, hiring and training salespeople and developing advertising, telemarketing and direct marketing programs to meet each client's needs and budget. Marketing consultants also help businesses expand into new markets and even new countries, as well as build new distribution channels and profit centers.

Learn how to start your own digital marketing business here

Dog Walker

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Want to get paid to get exercise and pal around with friendly pooches? This idea just might get your tail wagging. The ASPCA reports that more than 23 million American households got a dog or cat during the pandemic. As many of those people return to the office, there is a big need for help getting their four-legged friends daily exercise (and calls to nature.) Many dog walkers have built six-figure businesses in the past few years, according to the New York Times. Get in on the furry gold rush!

Learn how to start your own dog walking business here

Dropshipping

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

If you are a cool hunter — someone who has a great eye for finding fabulous stuff on the internet — think about turning that discerning eye into a money-making side hustle. Dropshipping allows you to run a business that operates strictly online without manufacturing and requiring warehouses for inventory. Instead, a dropshipper utilizes third parties that create products, store inventory and fulfill orders. All you need to do is curate cool stuff and get it in front of the right buyers.

Learn how to start your own dropshipping business here

Food Truck

Startup Costs: $50,000+

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

If the cost of opening a brick-and-mortar joint gives you heartburn, put your meals on wheels and go where the hungry people are! Not only is serving up your stuff to peckish people a satisfying way to spend your working days, but it is also a great way to make that other kind of dough — money. Grand View Research reports that the food truck business is a $1.2 billion industry and expects 6.4% growth in the coming decade. Sound tasty?

Learn how to start your own food truck business here

Franchisee

Startup Costs: $50,000+

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Franchising offers a fantastic opportunity for go-getters who are eager to jump into business ownership right away. With a wide range of industries to choose from, franchising guarantees a proven roadmap to success, extensive corporate support and instant brand recognition. If you're ready to take charge as the boss but don't have the time to start a business from scratch, this solid option provides thousands of choices that perfectly match your skills, passions and budget.

Learn how to own your own franchise here

Ghost Kitchen

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There's nothing scary about ghost kitchens — unless you are spooked by the potential to make a ton of cash. Ghost kitchens are virtual restaurants — no storefront, no dining room and no waitstaff — that make very real food for the delivery market. Sometimes a ghost kitchen is whipping up food for a variety of virtual restaurants; other times it is made in the kitchen of an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant but with a different name and menu. As many chefs know, you can be equally skilled at making a burrito or a meatball hero, so why not use one space to cater to multiple cravings?

Learn how to start your own ghost kitchen here

Handy Business

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

If you are handy with a hammer and able to build IKEA furniture without losing your mind, you can really nail success as a handyman or handywoman. There is a national shortage of skilled workers, which is why many people find it difficult to get to show up for smaller jobs. So if you have a variety of skills — from hanging shelves to painting to solving minor plumbing issues — setting yourself up as an all-around fix-it person is a surefire way to build a lucrative business fast.

Learn how to start your own handy business here

Health and Wellness Coach

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Because of the pandemic's impact on our lives and mental well-being, health coaching has become a booming $7 billion service market, according to MarketResearch.com. And here's some exciting news for those looking to jump into this rapidly expanding field: You don't need a fancy medical license to get started. All you need is a passion for wellness and an understanding of the simple choices that can transform people's health and happiness.

Learn how to start your own health and wellness coaching business here

Landscaping

Startup Costs: $1,000+

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Turn your green thumb into green money! The surge in working from home has led to a new focus on beautifying the interiors and exteriors of our homes, and with that, the landscaping industry has seen steady growth over the past few years. From lawn mowing to leaf collection to planting, there is no shortage of earning possibilities for landscapers of all skill and certification levels. Startup costs will vary depending on what you already have in terms of equipment and a vehicle.

Learn how to start your own landscaping business here

Massage Therapist

Startup Costs: $2,000-$10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

In today's stress-filled world, where everyone is constantly glued to their laptops and phones, the demand for therapeutic massages is sky-high. This is a career that does require certification (check out the American Massage Therapy Association for details) but here's the rub: The startup costs are pretty minimal. You can go mobile and see clients at their homes or offices with your massage table, soothing oils and restful music in tow. And with proper permits, set up on the beach, at shopping malls or inside local health clubs.

Learn how to start your own massage therapy business here

Mover

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

If you don't want to be trapped behind a desk all day and have a strong back (or know how to hire people with strong backs), starting your own moving company could be the perfect way to get out and grow your wealth.

Residential or commercial moving rates currently range from $60 to $90 per hour for two movers and a truck, which means this service has the potential to be incredibly lucrative. And if you play your cards right — by hiring additional help to handle more jobs and increase your billable hours — you can take your profits to new heights. Plus, offering extra services like packing and unpacking, as well as supplying cardboard boxes, garment boxes, tape and bubble wrap, can bring in even more revenue and boost your bottom line.

Learn how to start your own moving company here

Packaged Food

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Sink your teeth into this: Grand View Research reveals that the U.S. packaged food market hit a whopping value of $1.03 trillion in 2021, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% projected from 2022 to 2030.

Hungry consumers are constantly on the lookout for fresh, innovative, and healthier food choices. So, why not give them what they crave? The packaged food industry has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, shifting away from the dominance of food behemoths and embracing the offerings of enterprising individuals. Just take a gander at Ethan Brown and his brainchild, Beyond Meat. Established in 2009, this trailblazing company's plant-based meat alternatives are now being emulated by corporate giants. It's even taken the plunge into the stock market. It's proof that entrepreneurs always have the power to enhance existing products or create new culinary marvels that revolutionize our diets.

Learn how to start your own packaged food business here

Personal Shopper

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

If you're a shopaholic, consider turning your passion into a lucrative business. Personal shoppers are in high demand for selecting gifts for special occasions like holidays, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. But it doesn't stop there! Interior designers and collectors also hire personal shoppers to hunt for hidden treasures at flea markets, consignment shops, antique stores and garage sales. Even corporations rely on personal shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their customers, prospects, business partners, investors, employees and executives. They also need help sourcing products for gift bag giveaways at special events, ceremonies and seminars. If you have a love for shopping, a creative mindset, and enjoy networking with people from all walks of life, then you're the perfect fit to become a personal shopper.

Learn how to start your own personal shopper business here

Photographer

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

From social media videos to product shots to blog posts, there is an insatiable need for top-notch photography in today's digital world. Publishers, creators, copywriters, marketers, and designers from all corners of the world are forever on the prowl for that picture-perfect image to sell their product or story. If you have the gift of finding the ideal angle or capturing the perfect moment, this could be the year you transform that in-demand skill into a lucrative venture.

Learn how to start your own photography business here

Podcast Producer

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

If you are looking for a massive potential audience, listen up: Statista reports that by 2024, over 100 million Americans will be listening to at least one podcast. And they have a lot to choose from. Demand Sage estimates that there are more than five million podcasts globally, with more than 70 million episodes among them. Who is creating all of these shows for the world's insatiable ears? Podcast producers and networks. From audio production to marketing to ad sales to booking guests, this industry is in constant need of talented people on the microphone and behind it.

Learn how to start your own podcast production business here

Real Estate Investor

Startup Costs: $5,000+

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

You've probably heard that investing in real estate is a reliable way to make some serious cash, but let's face it — it seems like you need a fortune to even get started. Entrepreneur contributor Michael Ligon says that is a mistake many people make. Believe it or not, you can dive into the real estate game with just $5,000. Curious how? Read on to find out.

Learn how to start your own real estate investing business here

Rideshare Driver

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Do you have a car and want to do something with your spare time besides endlessly scrolling on your phone? Uber and Lyft, the trailblazers of the ride-sharing revolution, have brought in hundreds of thousands of drivers who have the same, well, drive to succeed. A serious perk of being a rideshare driver is the flexibility. No need to plan out your working schedule weeks or even days in advance. With just a simple click of a button, you can effortlessly toggle your availability on and off, ensuring that you can rake in the cash no matter the time of day or night.

Learn more about becoming a rideshare driver here

Uber Eats Driver

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: No

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In the race to win grumbling tummies, Uber Eats has pulled ahead as a leading player in the industry, rivaling competitors like DoorDash and Postmates. Becoming a delivery driver for the company has proven to be an effective way for many to make extra cash during off hours. Find out how to get involved and how much money you can expect to make with your own Uber Eats delivery business.

Learn how to become an Uber Eats driver here

Virtual Assistant

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home-Based: Can be operated from home

Part-Time Option? Yes

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Be a hero to overworked, over-stressed entrepreneurs around the world. Virtual assistants swoop in to deliver a wide range of administrative support for business leaders, rescuing them from the timesuck of daily tasks (like scheduling, research and bookkeeping) so that they can focus on big-picture thinking. If you are highly organized and have a knack for jumping between tasks big and small, this home-based business idea could be a perfect fit for you. Bonus: If you have specialized skills and experience in things like writing, web design and project management, people need your help right now.

Learn how to start your own virtual assistant business here