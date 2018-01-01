Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

The increase in outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, rock climbing and backpacking is fueling the demand for prepackaged energy foods and nutrition bars, creating a terrific opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to start a new business venture that packages and sells these types of high-energy food products. You can get started on a part-time basis packaging and selling basic energy food like mixed nuts, dried fruits and raisins. As the business grows, so can your product line to include energy drinks and full meals. The food items that you package can be sold through retail accounts such as fitness and health food stores or online.