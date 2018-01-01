Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

A juice bar that serves customers fresh-squeezed fruit juice drinks and smoothies is a fantastic new business enterprise to put into action, as more and more people are striving to lead healthier lifestyles. Ideal locations to establish a juice bar include busy tourist attractions and beach areas, mall food courts, fitness clubs and public markets. To boost sales and profits, additional items such as sandwiches, salads and healthy snacks can also be added to the menu. The profit potential for a juice bar will vary based on factors such as operating overhead and total sales. However, an established and well-run juice bar can easily generate profits in excess of $50,000, and the profits can go much higher by adding additional menu items and delivery services.