Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The biggest challenge to overcome in terms of starting a hot dog vending business is to secure a vendor's permit in your local community. However, even if you can't get one, you can still operate a hot dog cart on privately-owned property and cater to functions such as flea markets, auctions, sporting events and fairs. Currently, new hot dog vending carts are retailing in the range of $4,000 to $8,000 each, depending on the features. However, as a method to reduce startup costs, consider purchasing a secondhand hot dog cart--they're typically half the cost of a new one. This is a terrific business to operate on a full- or part-time basis, and providing you can secure a good location or local events to cater to, hot dog vendors regularly earn $4,000 per month and more.