Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Here is a great part- or full-time business enterprise that can be started on a small initial investment and return excellent profits. Starting a popcorn cart vending business requires little more than a vendor's license, popcorn cart and a high-traffic location. Excellent locations include weekend flea markets, sports events, fairs, farmers markets and all other busy community gathering places. New popcorn vending carts can cost as much as $15,000. However, as a way of keeping startup costs to a minimum, you may want to consider purchasing a secondhand popcorn vending cart, as used carts are currently selling for approximately $2,500 to $5,000 depending on size and condition. The ability to make a very good living operating a popcorn cart is excellent, and the markup on a bag of popcorn is 500 percent or greater.