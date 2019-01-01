Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

There are a lot of advantages and benefits to opening a small pizza by the slice takeout restaurant, as opposed to a full-service, sit-down pizza restaurant that provides customers with a varied menu and delivery options. These benefits include a smaller initial investment, lower monthly operating overheads and shorter operating hours. Ideal locations for opening a pizza by the slice takeout restaurant include food courts in malls, storefronts in office districts and kiosks in large family entertainment centers. Supplying the pizza slices on a wholesale basis to factory and school cafeterias, as well as providing a free lunchtime delivery service of pizza slices in office districts can also be used as a method for boosting sales.

