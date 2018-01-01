Online Seafood Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? Yes

Take local seafood sales and delivery online, and open your business to consumers from around the world. This enterprise is very straightforward. Develop a website that features seafood of all sorts for sale. Customers will simply select the seafood they wanted to purchase, enter in payment and shipping information and wait for delivery. Commercial fishermen in virtually every country can supply the seafood featured on the site. They catch it, you sell it and they ship it your customers. The concept is basic, but will require a great amount of planning and legwork to be completed prior to activating the business.

