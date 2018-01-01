Farmer's Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every community needs a farmers' market, so why not start one in your community? The business is very straightforward to start and operate. Simply secure leased premises large enough to be subdivided into 30 or 40 ten-foot by ten-foot vendor booths. (Don't forget about parking spaces for shoppers and access for vendor trucks.) You'll also want to work closely with your local government to make sure they welcome the venture and provide the proper permits. Once completed, the vendor booths can be rented to local farmers, specialty food manufacturers, and crafts people. Current rental rates for booths at farmers' markets are $75 to $125 per day. Assuming you had 30 booths rented once per week, four times per month the business would generate $12,000 per month in rental revenue, prior to operating expenses. The key to success in this type of business venture is to ensure the vendors that are participating in the market have high quality products.

The Market

Your first customers are the local businesspeople that are renting the booths. Then, it's time to attract local shoppers to your market.