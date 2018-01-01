Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Every day factories, warehouses, office buildings and recreation centers are being constructed. What do these buildings have to do with a food business you may ask? A lot, especially if you're considering starting a vending business, as all of these locations are perfect spots to install snack and soda vending machines. The snack vending business is a multibillion dollar industry in North America, and continues to grow each year. Entering into the vending industry is very easy. Simply purchase a few vending machines, stock and locate them, and you're in business, right? Wrong. This industry also has one of the highest failure rates due to the simple fact that people who start vending routes have often done so at the mercy of vending route business opportunity companies. These companies, in exchange for $10,000 or more, promise huge profits to the operators of these vending routes. Subsequently the vending equipment is inferior and usually ends up in the operator's garage after four or five months of not producing any income while on location. There is no great science to making a vending route or machine pay for itself. The key to success in vending is the same as opening a retail store: location, location, location. Research and source the right location and a vending machine will not only make money, it will be profitable for many years.