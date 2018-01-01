Coffee Service

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Billions of cups of coffee are sold annually in the United States, and securing just a small portion of this very lucrative market can make you rich. We are a nation of coffee drinkers, and to reinforce this statement you do not have to look further than any commercial district to realize there is a coffee shop on every corner. However, a coffee service is not to be confused with a coffee shop, as a coffee service is a mobile business that supplies medium- to large-size companies with free coffee-making equipment in exchange for the company purchasing coffee and coffee filters from the coffee service. The profit potential for a coffee service is outstanding, providing the service operates on a large volume basis.

