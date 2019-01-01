Massage Therapist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get frustrated, frazzled and stressed out. But if you've got that healing touch--you can knead away tense muscles and calm jagged nerves--then you can make the dreams of relaxation a reality with a mobile massage service. You'll drive to homes or offices; bring in your massage chair or table, soothing oils and restful music; and give your clients 7- to 20-minute on-site treatments. You can even--with permission from the proper authorities--set up on the beach, at shopping malls and at airports. The advantages to this business are that your start-up costs are minimal and you get the glow of satisfaction from making the world--at least temporarily--a more relaxing place for your clients. You'll need to have a background in massage therapy, an affinity and empathy for people, and a restful nature.

The Market

Your clients can be overworked executives and home office entrepreneurs, stay-at-home moms, and athletes who've overdone the aerobics workout and even sports rehabilitation clinics. Send sales letters and brochures to the human resources departments or health and safety coordinators of large corporations and small-business owners in your area. Leave fliers or brochures at health clubs and spas; swim, running and biking clubs; fitness centers; athletic shoe and clothing shops; vitamin and nutrition shops; and with chiropractors who can refer you to their patients. Give seminars to professional and civic groups and volunteer yourself as a guest on a local radio chat show. Get yourself written up in local publications. Donate a few sessions to a charity fundraiser in exchange for publicity.

Needed Equipment

Some states require massage therapists to be licensed--check with the American Massage Therapy Association to find out if yours is one of them. You'll need a portable massage table or chair, a selection of scented candles and oils, a stack of clean towels, and a CD or cassette player plus some relaxing music to pop into it.

