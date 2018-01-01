Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all pedicurists tired of working for someone else, the time is now to take control of your financial future and start creating profits for yourself by launching your own pedicure service business. A pedicure service is a great business to start and manage from a home based location while operating the service on a mobile basis. In terms of gaining clients for the service, seek out unusual opportunities. Go to people who can't come to you. Clients can include busy professionals, residents of nursing and retirement homes, long-term hospital patients and just about anyone else looking for a terrific in-home or office pedicure service. Providing your clients with exceptional service will guarantee you a very comfortable income and repeat clientele for many years to come. Potential income range is $25 to $40 per hour, plus the potential to sell foot care products.