Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

There are two very good reasons why the internet has breathed new life into the freelance photography industry. First, using e-mail, it is now very easy to send pictures to publishers, editors, copywriters, marketers and designers all around the globe in a matter of moments. Second, billions of photographic images are needed to fill the now more than four billion (and climbing) web pages. In addition to the internet, there are millions of print publications, media companies, retailers, marketers, organizations, government agencies and others who need new photographs every day to add meaning to newspapers, newsletters, magazines, brochures, catalogs and presentations. Needless to say, people with professional photographic skills have the opportunity to earn a great living taking and selling photographs. You can contract with publishers, or post your photos on any one of the many stock photography services online, where people can browse the selection and purchase the images they need. You are paid a one-time fee, or a royalty each time the image is downloaded, depending on your agreement with the image broker.

Categories