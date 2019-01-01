Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Jewelry boxes can retail for as much as 10 to 20 times of what it costs to build them, making this a potentially very profitable homebased manufacturing venture. This is the type of manufacturing business that will let you be very creative in design and in the materials selected for the construction process. Or in other words, 'think outside the jewelry box.' Consider using materials that normally would not be used for building this product, like recycled items, seashells, glass, or plastic. You can market the boxes by renting table space at crafts sales and flea markets, sell them to retailers on a wholesale basis, and even get the jewelry boxes featured for sale on numerous Web sites. The sky's the limit.

Categories