Manufacturing and wholesaling custom-designed picture frames is another great part-time homebased business opportunity. Ideally, the picture frames will be manufactured from a unique material, such as copper, molded clay, plastic, or wood. The more interesting the materials and more unique the design of the picture frames, the better. Consumers are always attracted to different and one-of-a-kind products, especially if the item is going to be given as a gift to a friend or family member. Establishing wholesale accounts with photography stores, photofinishing stores, gift shops, and other specialty retailers is the best avenue to market the custom picture frames. The picture frames can even be placed into these stores on a consignment basis to really get things moving fast. While consigning products is not always the best marketing method available, it does enable a business owner to get the product established in retail stores much quicker.

