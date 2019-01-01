Photo Mugs and Plates

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a part-time business that photographs people and pets and places their image onto plates, mugs, or plaques is a terrific small business opportunity that does not require a great deal of photographic experience or investment start-up capital to get rolling. Best of all, the business can easily create an income of $25 to $30 per hour. This type of business is best suited to be operated from a small kiosk located in a busy area such as a mall on the weekends, flea markets, trade shows, and outdoor community events. The equipment needed to run the business is available to be purchased new or used and can be located in most business opportunity magazines, or by special order through photographic equipment supply businesses. If you are considering starting this type of business be sure to market the service and products to businesses, clubs, and organizations as photo plaques make great achievement awards and corporate gifts.

