Arts and Crafts Instruction

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Knitting, painting, print-making, sculpture, stained glass, pottery, glass-blowing and woodworking are just a few examples of arts and crafts that people are willing to shell out their hard-earned money to learn. If you have mastered any of these or other arts and crafts, why not be the person to train them and earn substantial profits for your efforts? Days, evenings or weekends, arts and crafts can be taught from a homebased studio, rented commercial space, in partnership with a crafts retailer whose space you use, in conjunction with a community center or school, or even at a park if weather permits. Promote your classes through arts and crafts retailers, by running advertisements in the newspaper, networking at business and social functions, posting notices on community bulletin boards, and by exhibiting at arts and crafts shows. Creative entrepreneurs may even choose to film and broadcast their training classes via the internet to a worldwide student base. The options are nearly limitless when you have a skill that other people are willing to pay to learn. Rates will vary depending on how many people are in each class, material and equipment requirements, and the art or craft being taught. On average, independent arts and crafts instructors earn in the range of $25 to $50 per hour.