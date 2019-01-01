Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Parents are an indulgent lot, and at no other time are they more indulgent than when their children are newborns. I recently visited a designer who works from her home and exclusively designs nurseries for expecting parents. During this meeting, I gained great insight into this business and how to market your services. First lesson is to throw away everything you know about marketing and promote your service solely on "goo goo ga ga" (as the designer puts it). What she means is that most of the decisions expecting parents make in terms of a baby nursery are made on an emotional basis. Her secret to business success is to promote her design talents using elaborate displays at any trade show that is remotely associated with babies and children. This method of marketing enabled her to build a solid client and referral base, with very little (if any) competition at these trade shows. Of course, there are additional marketing options that are open, including working with architects, interior designers, retail children's stores and custom homebuilders. The profits that can be earned as a nursery designer are excellent. The above-mentioned nursery designer is netting in excess of $80,000 per year after expenses.

