Bookbinding and Repairs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Working right from home you can bind books in small quantities and repair antique books. Bookbinding equipment is very inexpensive to purchase and there are even construction plans available that will enable you to build your own bookbinding equipment. Marketing the service can be as easy as establishing alliances with secondhand book retailers and book collector clubs. Likewise the ability to bind and repair books can also pay off in terms of finding valuable collectors books yourself, carrying out any needed repairs, and selling the books for a profit.

The Market

You'll find steady work by establishing a working relationship with local secondhand book retailers and book collector clubs.

Categories