Think your shortlist of potential vendors is solid? Here's why you might want to double-check.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Choosing the right service provider — whether for UX design, software development or tech consulting — can quietly define the success or failure of your business. Your timeline, your budget, your product quality, your customer experience — all of it can hinge on who you bring in.

The moment you invite an external partner into your business, you're handing them partial control of your brand's reputation. Yet too many founders treat the vendor selection process like a checklist item instead of the strategic risk decision it actually is.

Here's how to approach it differently — and avoid the costly mistakes that come from rushing into the wrong partnership.

Don't shake the first hand that reaches out

Founders often make one of two critical errors when hiring vendors: rushing the process or delegating it too far downstream. Either one can lead to a domino effect of issues — missed deadlines, ballooning costs, unhappy customers.

When a project fails, it usually comes down to one of two things: time or money. And both are directly influenced by the vendor you choose.

Here's why vendor relationships go wrong:

The team looks great on paper, but lacks context. Many agencies — even expensive ones — deliver generic solutions because they never take the time to truly understand your goals. Their scale doesn't match yours. Hiring a freelancer for a complex platform or an enterprise firm for a simple app is a recipe for misalignment. You never defined success together. Without shared KPIs or expectations, you're flying blind. No one's accountable, and it's hard to course-correct.

Related: The Secret to a Successful Sale — Expert Tips to Navigate Common Deal Derailers

Six things to check before you hire a vendor

These six checkpoints come from working with clients who came to us after failed vendor relationships. Miss just one, and you risk months of delays — or worse.

1. Don't just glance at testimonials — verify them

Look for recent, specific reviews on independent platforms like Clutch or G2. Better yet, ask for references and call past clients. A 10-minute conversation will often tell you more than a case study.

2. Scan the portfolio — but go deeper

A pretty portfolio isn't enough. Look for projects similar in scope or industry, and ask to see live examples. Bonus points if their work blends disciplines (like healthtech + e-commerce) — modern products often cross sectors.

3. Look beyond the tech stack

A laundry list of tools doesn't prove expertise. What matters is how and why they recommend certain tools for your challenge. Do they show deep understanding and provide context behind decisions?

4. Evaluate real-time communication, not just the pitch

If the early calls feel vague, trust your gut. Don't just talk to the salesperson — ask to meet the actual delivery team. Gauge responsiveness, clarity, timezone overlap and cultural fit.

5. Demand thoughtful estimates, not quick quotes

The best vendors won't rush a proposal. They'll flag risks, offer alternatives, and explain their logic. If they challenge your assumptions, that's a good sign — not a red flag.

6. Match budget to vendor profile

Beware of bids that seem too low — they often come with hidden costs later. Similarly, if you're a small fish for a large firm, you might land in their "low priority" bucket. The right vendor aligns with your scope and growth trajectory.

Related: Don't Fall For These Tricks: 5 Things You Shouldn't Do When Selling a Business

Choosing a vendor is a strategic decision, not a task

Choosing the wrong vendor doesn't just cost money — it eats time, erodes momentum and damages trust. Doubt isn't weakness; it's your best tool for avoiding misalignment.

Be skeptical. Ask hard questions. Insist on clarity. And most importantly: don't settle.

Your vendor becomes part of your company's story. Make sure it's a chapter you'll be proud of.