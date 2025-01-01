Ilia Kiselevich

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Entrepreneur, product development enthusiast. CEO and founder of SolveIt, a company specializing in building, designing and launching mobile and web apps.

Latest

Leadership

3 Signs Your Startup Needs a CTO — But Not As a Full-Time Hire

Is your business stalling due to a lack of technical expertise? External support can provide the critical guidance you need.

