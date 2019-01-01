Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Handyman services have been around for hundreds of years, and will continue to be around for hundreds more, simply because there is a demand for the service and this type of business venture can make money. The business requires very little in terms of explanation. The main requirement for starting a handyman service is, of course, the fact that you have to be handy and a jack-of-all-trades. Currently, handyman billing rates are in the range of $20 to $35 per hour, plus materials and a markup on materials cost. The service can be promoted and marketed to both residential and commercial customers through all traditional advertising mediums, such as the yellow pages, home maintenance clubs, newspaper advertisements, and flier distribution.

