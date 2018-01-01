Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Creating and marketing your own skin care product line is a fantastic business venture to set in motion. With so much emphasis on 'natural' these days, a skin care line devoted to all-natural ingredients would definitely be a wise decision in terms of product marketing and consumer acceptance. The starting point for the business will be research, and this can be accomplished with assistance from the internet, the local library and even the local cosmetics counter. Most cosmeticians will be more than happy to explain the benefits of their products, including what certain ingredients will do for your skin. To keep business startup costs to a minimum, initially start with basic skin care products (cleanser, toner and moisturizer), and expand the skin care product line from there. Good advertising media to promote and market skin care products would be the internet, promotional fliers, newspaper ads and home shopping parties, but your best advertising will be by way of word-of-mouth referrals. This type of business enterprise is well-suited for a home based business location. To jump-start the business, offer free skin care analysis to customers along with free samples of the natural skin care products that you sell.