Alcohol-Free Club

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are numerous benefits for starting a dance club or nightclub that does not serve alcoholic beverages, as opposed to a nightclub that does. The benefits include: • Less investment capital required to start and operate the business. • Fewer government regulations, and substantially lower liability insurance premiums. • Less competition within the industry, and a clear definition of the target market. • Increased choices in terms of operating location. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, people are also starting to lead a healthier lifestyle that does not include consumption of alcoholic beverages, making this a very timely business get going.

