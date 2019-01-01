Alcohol-Free Club
Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No
There are numerous benefits for starting a dance club or nightclub that does not serve alcoholic beverages, as opposed to a nightclub that does. The benefits include: • Less investment capital required to start and operate the business. • Fewer government regulations, and substantially lower liability insurance premiums. • Less competition within the industry, and a clear definition of the target market. • Increased choices in terms of operating location. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, people are also starting to lead a healthier lifestyle that does not include consumption of alcoholic beverages, making this a very timely business get going.