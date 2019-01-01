My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alcohol-Free Club

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

There are numerous benefits for starting a dance club or nightclub that does not serve alcoholic beverages, as opposed to a nightclub that does. The benefits include: • Less investment capital required to start and operate the business. • Fewer government regulations, and substantially lower liability insurance premiums. • Less competition within the industry, and a clear definition of the target market. • Increased choices in terms of operating location. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, people are also starting to lead a healthier lifestyle that does not include consumption of alcoholic beverages, making this a very timely business get going.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur