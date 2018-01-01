Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Many surgical procedures and medical treatment result in patients losing or having their hair removed. While the hair loss is generally short term, many people still turn to wigs as a way to provide a solution to the problem. The first step in establishing the business is to secure a wholesale or product supply source for the wig, and this should not be difficult as there are thousands of wig manufacturers worldwide. Marketing the wigs can be as easy as establishing alliances with hospitals and medical centers to act as a referral source for the business. The wigs can also be sold directly to consumers via the Internet. Once established, this unique business can generate a very substantial profit.