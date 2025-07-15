This Founder Is Scaling a Spicy Food Brand—and It's Putting the Heat On Her Marriage Get practical advice from Dr. Drew and investor Kim Perell on this episode of Entrepreneur Therapy, featuring In The Kitchen with Alexandra founder Alexandra Baker.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Alexandra Baker is scaling her Haitian condiment brand quickly, but cash flow isn’t keeping up with demand.
  • As she and her husband have bootstrapped the business, the stress has started to affect their personal relationship.
  • Appearing on Entrepreneur Therapy, Baker gets tips on how to manage growth without sacrificing her relationships.

When Alexandra Baker started handing out jars of her homemade Haitian pikliz—spicy condiments for rich foods like fried pork and plantains—friends and family couldn't get enough. What began as a side hustle on Etsy turned into a full-fledged food startup, In The Kitchen with Alexandra, where she sells her products through Amazon and independent retailers.

But as sales picked up, so did the pressure to fulfill growing demand without enough capital. She appeared on Entrepreneur Therapy, presented by Amazon Business, to ask a question many founders face: how do you keep scaling when you're running out of money? And how to protect her marriage and mental health in the process.

Related: How Much Capital Does Your Startup Need? Here Are 7 Key Factors to Consider.

Baker explained that demand ramped up quickly, forcing them to reorder inventory almost immediately, even though the money from earlier sales hadn't fully landed yet. She and her husband, Troy—who now run the business together—had already dipped into their savings, taken out an inventory line of credit, and curbed their leisure activities. "We were accustomed to multiple getaways throughout the year and dining out a couple times a week," she said. "We've had to cut back on a lot of that."

Perell applauded Baker for staying lean. But she cautioned that every founder needs to define their financial breaking point. "You should know how much you're willing to lose," she said, "because at some point you have to take care of yourself too." For her, that number was $30,000—$10,000 from her grandmother and $20,000 on a credit card.

Dr. Drew picked up on the emotional toll the business was taking, pointing out how much it was weighing on Baker and her relationship. "I'm getting a little sad listening to you talk," he said. "You've lost something between you and your partner. And you're willing to pay that price in the short term, but you have to be careful it doesn't become chronic."

Baker admitted they'd come close to calling it quits. "We were almost there," she said. "And so far, it was like a light went on. If we didn't see that, I think we would have been very close to saying, 'Okay. We tried. It's not working.'"

But the renewed momentum—and support from the Entrepreneur Therapy hosts—gave her hope. "We believe in you," Perell said. "You've got that winning spirit for sure."

Entrepreneur Therapy is presented by Amazon Business. Smart business buying starts with Amazon Business. Learn more.

Related: 'You Need Support:' Honest Advice for a Founder Trying to Do It All Alone

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Therapy

This Founder Is Scaling a Spicy Food Brand—and It's Putting the Heat On Her Marriage

How Do You Build Culture Working Fully Remote? Start By Trying This One Thing.

How to Stop Burnout From Torching Your Business

Dr. Drew Pinsky and Serial Investor Kim Perell Share Their Best Advice for Dealing With Rejection: 'It's Never Going to Feel Good.'

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Leadership

Is AI Worth the Layoffs? Inside a CEO's Ethical Nightmare

AI-driven workforce cuts are spreading across major corporations such as Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Walmart. But for smaller business CEOs, it's not just strategy — it's deeply personal. How do you tell employees you consider friends that AI might replace them?

By Sabeer Nelli
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

'Consumers Deserve Better': How Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes Is Brewing a Better Future for Coffee Drinkers

Backed by lead investor and 3-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, Throne SPORT COFFEE is disrupting the $5B ready-to-drink coffee market.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

Nvidia CEO Says '100% of Everybody's Jobs Will Be Changed' Due to AI

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI will transform how people get work done.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

13 Behaviors People Find Condescending

From calling people 'chief' to saying you 'actually' like someone's idea, here are some patronizing behaviors to avoid.

By Frances Dodds