Key Takeaways

  • More than one-third of U.S. adults have a side hustle, according to Bankrate.
  • SideHustles compiled a list of the top side hustles across the U.S. this year.

Looking to start a side hustle? You're in good company: 36% of U.S. adults work a gig outside of their 9-5 to make extra money for bills, groceries, rent and more.

You're probably already familiar with some popular side hustles. Millions of Americans work as rideshare drivers, freelance writers, online tutors, virtual assistants and pet sitters. Some even create products to build their own brands.

But which side hustles are growing the fastest? And where can side hustlers see the most earning potential? SideHustles.com analyzed Google search data to find out.

The No. 1 growing side hustle is one you might not have heard much about: operating a mobile car wash service. However, interest in the gig is skyrocketing, seeing 276% search growth between 2023 and 2024, with the greatest spike in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the report.

"This growth reflects a shift toward convenience-driven services, where customers prefer professionals to come to them rather than visiting a traditional car wash," Edward Huang, a career expert at SideHustles, says. "For entrepreneurs, mobile car washing presents a low-barrier, high-demand opportunity with flexible hours and minimal overhead costs.

Selling stock photos online (151%), crypto trading (122%), personal shopping (100%) and delivering food (87%) rounded out the top five fastest-growing side hustles nationwide, per the data.

In some of the U.S.'s most populated cities, pet sitting holds strong, taking the top trending side hustle spot in Boston, Massachusetts, Columbus, Ohio, San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington, SideHustles found.

Check out SideHustles' list of top trending side hustles for 2025 across the most populated cities below to find inspiration for your next gig:

Image Credit: Courtesy of SideHustles.com

