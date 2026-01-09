Get a Full-Body Workout at Home With This 5-in-1 Excercise Bike for Just $163

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The American Heart Association determined that adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for optimal health. If you’re struggling to fit gym time into your busy schedule, having home fitness equipment that you’ll actually use makes a huge difference. Fortunately, you can now easily squeeze in daily cardio, strength training and rowing sessions with the YOSUDA X-Bike Pro 5-in-1 Folding Exercise Bike for only $162.99.

Replace your entire home gym with one machine

The X-Bike Pro converts between upright cycling, semi-recumbent, fully recumbent, strength training and rowing positions. This means you can target different muscle groups on alternate days. The 16 levels of magnetic resistance let you customize intensity from gentle rehabilitation (levels 1-4) all the way up to high-intensity muscle building (levels 13-16).

The hyper-quiet magnetic drive system keeps noise quieter than a whisper at just 10dB. You can jump on a call, work through a training session or join a video meeting (camera off, of course) without disturbing anyone else. It’s also great for early morning workouts before others in the household wake up.

The bike connects with Kinomap and Zwift apps, so you can track your fitness progress and follow guided training programs from your phone. The LCD display shows time, speed, distance, calories and pulse while the phone holder keeps your device in view. If you love data and measurable results, this turns every session into trackable progress.

Assembly takes minutes straight out of the box. The bike supports up to 330 pounds and adjusts for users between 4’9″ and 6’5″ tall with an 8-level seat height adjustment. When you’re done, it folds up for storage in closets or corners – no dedicated home gym room required.

Get the YOSUDA X-Bike Pro 5-in-1 Folding Exercise Bike and build fitness into your workday for only $162.99.



