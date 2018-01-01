Alteration Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all homemakers, students and retirees! It's time to capitalize on your sewing skills by providing garment and fabric alteration services right from a home work space, and earn a bundle of money in the process. Dry cleaners, fashion retailers, uniform retailers, bridal boutiques, drapery studios and consignment clothing shops all are potential customers for your service. In fact, all businesses that retail or rent clothing of any sort are potential customers. Put on a comfortable pair of shoes and start calling on these businesses in person, offering your alteration services. Offer free pickup and delivery, fast turnaround times, great service and quality workmanship, all at fair prices. Your business clients benefit because they can offer alteration services to customers for free, ensuring repeat business. Or they can make it a profit center by marking up what you charge. Along with your sewing skills, you will need the tools of the sewing trade and reliable transportation.