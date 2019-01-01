Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Body piercing started as a fad in the '80s, continued to expand in popularity in the '90s, and looks to be becoming a mainstream industry in the new millennium. Starting a body piercing service does require experience or experienced staff; however, that's about the only requirement. This business venture can be started for peanuts and operated from a fixed location or on a mobile basis in different locations during peak holiday times. An obvious partnership for this kind of unique business is to incorporate your service with an existing business such as a tattoo parlor or hair and nail salon. Business partnerships help to reduce initial startup costs and ongoing monthly overhead costs.

The Market

Since the majority of your customers will be 18-30 year-olds, some of the most popular body piercing parlors are located near universities and colleges. Distributing fliers and coupons with specials such as "$10 off a piercing with jewelry purchase" on and near the campus will help attract first-time customers.

