This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

This Retiree's 'No-Brainer' Side Hustle Makes More Than $1,000 a Month — and Is About to Grant Him Another Life-Changing Perk The gig allows Larry Mack to meet new people and explore the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Larry Mack diversifies his retired life with a Kansas City-style barbecue catering business and part-time gig driving with luxury ride-share app Alto.
  • Mack praises Alto's employment model, which includes the use of an Alto-provided vehicle — a stark contrast to his previous negative experience with Uber.
Courtesy of Alto

After 30 years in law enforcement and crisis intervention, Larry Mack retired — but he wasn't done pursuing his passions just yet.

Nowadays, Mack runs a catering business serving Kansas City-style barbecue and has a side hustle driving part-time for Alto, a high-end ride-share app operating in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

Related: A Simple, Leisure-Focused Side Hustle Earns This Couple a Lucrative Extra Income Stream: 'Our First Year We Made $84,000.'

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Retirement Retirement Planning Personal Finance Lifestyle Ridesharing Apps Side Hustle Premium Income streams

Most Popular

See all
Living

This Why You Should Allign Yourself with the Right People

Greg Reid, the founder of Secret Knock, joins the Jeff Fenster Show to discuss the power of making connections.

By Jeff Fenster
Living

The Coolest Way to Commute Is Less Expensive Than Ever

Gift yourself a better commute with $1,500 off this eBike.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Restructure your morning with a few simple steps that may help to amplify your energy.

By Ben Angel
By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

How to Make Up to $800 a Month for Visiting Local Businesses You Already Love: 'It's Just Become Part of My Routine'

Using this app may be the closest thing to a true "passive income" side hustle.

By Frances Dodds