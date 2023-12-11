This Retiree's 'No-Brainer' Side Hustle Makes More Than $1,000 a Month — and Is About to Grant Him Another Life-Changing Perk The gig allows Larry Mack to meet new people and explore the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Key Takeaways
- Larry Mack diversifies his retired life with a Kansas City-style barbecue catering business and part-time gig driving with luxury ride-share app Alto.
- Mack praises Alto's employment model, which includes the use of an Alto-provided vehicle — a stark contrast to his previous negative experience with Uber.
After 30 years in law enforcement and crisis intervention, Larry Mack retired — but he wasn't done pursuing his passions just yet.
Nowadays, Mack runs a catering business serving Kansas City-style barbecue and has a side hustle driving part-time for Alto, a high-end ride-share app operating in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.
Related: A Simple, Leisure-Focused Side Hustle Earns This Couple a Lucrative Extra Income Stream: 'Our First Year We Made $84,000.'