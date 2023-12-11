The gig allows Larry Mack to meet new people and explore the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

After 30 years in law enforcement and crisis intervention, Larry Mack retired — but he wasn't done pursuing his passions just yet.

Nowadays, Mack runs a catering business serving Kansas City-style barbecue and has a side hustle driving part-time for Alto, a high-end ride-share app operating in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

