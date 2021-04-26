Learn How to Launch a Dropshipping Side Hustle on Amazon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past few years, the popularity of dropshipping has exploded. Dropshippers handle customer orders, connecting a supplier to a consumer directly so they don't have to actually handle any inventory themselves. Today, 22 percent to 33 percent of online retailers use this method, including thousands of individuals who have discovered how to earn money online without significant overhead costs. Getting started with dropshipping can be dicey, but thanks to platforms like Fulfillment By Amazon (Amazon FBA), it's easier today than ever.

Whether you want to add a new element to your business, or you're looking for a way to earn some extra money on the side, The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle will help you break into this lucrative industry.

This eight-course bundle includes more than 40 hours of training from entrepreneurs and successful dropshippers like Benji Wilson (4.4/5 instructor rating), Bryan Guerra (4.1/5 rating), Dave Espino (4.4/5 rating), and more. In these courses, you'll explore arbitrage: buying products for a lower price and selling them at a higher price. You'll learn how to leverage this low-risk, high-reward business plan to great effect by working on platforms like Amazon FBA and Shopify without ever housing inventory. You'll get a crash course in the entire process, from sourcing products to setting up high-quality storefronts on Amazon and Shopify, to increasing your products' reach through marketing, and more. Before you know it, you'll turn a profit while barely lifting a finger.

Start earning money online by dropshipping. Right now, The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

