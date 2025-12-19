The Plastic Crisis Is Accelerating, and This Company Is Turning It Into a $125B Opportunity

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With 400 million tons of plastic produced annually, landfills are overflowing. Oceans are choking on microplastics. And global plastic production is on pace to triple by 2060. But a new wave of innovation is shifting how the world thinks about plastic, and it’s creating a $125B opportunity for one company.

Midori Bio CEO and co-founder Ken Lyons spent more than 35 years helping global brands rethink packaging. He watched the world’s dependence on plastic escalate while recycling systems failed to keep pace. Only 9% of plastic gets recycled today, even when it carries the recycling symbol, a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says.

For Lyons and his team, the question wasn’t how do we ban plastic? The real question was: What if plastic itself could become part of the solution?

Years of research and testing produced Advanced BioRecycle™, a proprietary additive that helps plastic break down 64x faster in landfills, the company says. It’s engineered to reduce microplastics in the environment while generating renewable energy in the form of biogas. Instead of plastic sitting for centuries, it becomes a fuel source.

Today, Midori Bio is helping the world’s biggest brands turn one of the planet’s most urgent problems into a net positive. And investors can join them.

Global brands are already partnering with Midori Bio

Just a few years after launching, Midori Bio has become one of the fastest-moving innovators in sustainable materials. They’ve partnered with major brands such as Head/Penn Tennis, Planters Peanuts, Keen, and Snibbs Footwear. Plus, the company says it has more than 150 more potential partners in the pipeline, including major consumer packaged goods and industrial manufacturers.

A key driver behind Midori Bio’s success is that it’s easy to adopt. Their technology requires no factory changes, equipment upgrades, or manufacturing downtime. It simply mixes into the plastics manufacturing process like any other ingredient. Because it’s FDA-compliant and third-party tested, major brands can adopt it without operational friction, the company says.

How does Midori Bio’s technology work?

Plastic treated with Advanced BioRecycle™ remains fully recyclable and performs identically to traditional plastic while in use. The strength, flexibility, and appearance of the plastic remain unchanged, the company says. The transformation begins only once the product is thrown away.

Once the plastic reaches the landfill, natural microbes can begin eating away at the treated plastic. The additive accelerates this process, allowing the material to break down up to 64x faster than untreated plastic. As it decomposes, the company says that roughly 75% of it is converted into biogas, a renewable energy source that can be captured and used for electricity, heat, or fuel. The remaining 25% becomes humus, an inert, soil-like material that does not release toxins or microplastics back into the environment.

Just like that, Midori Bio’s tech positions the company to solve multiple problems at once. And with the speed of plastic production today, they have a unique moment to shine.

A $125 billion plastic market opportunity

The global market for plastic waste solutions is already accelerating due to regulation; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pressure; and consumer demand. It’s happening right as Midori Bio aims to capture a major share across several high-value markets:

Footwear : Up to 24 billion pairs of shoes are produced annually, less than 1% are recycled

: Up to 24 billion pairs of shoes are produced annually, less than 1% are recycled Sports : Tennis balls, golf grips, and athletic gear generate millions of tons of waste

: Tennis balls, golf grips, and athletic gear generate millions of tons of waste Food packaging: Midori Bio is preparing launches with four major food brands

Those are just to name a few.

Over the next decade, every major brand will be forced to adopt more sustainable plastic solutions. Midori Bio is one of the few companies that can scale to meet that demand. They offer the fastest, most cost-effective path available today.

Be a part of Midori Bio's next stage of growth

Midori Bio's early traction shows how quickly brands are adopting solutions that make sustainability profitable. The team's next major milestone? An anticipated future Nasdaq listing as Midori Bio scales into new markets and accelerates global adoption.

For a limited time, Midori Bio is inviting investors to join the mission while they're private.

With major brands already onboard and demand rising fast, this company is poised to lead.

Learn more about how you can become a Midori Bio shareholder.

