Protect Your Business From Rising Cyber Threats With This $50 Certification Training Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Reliable data security tools are paramount to the success of modern businesses. According to LeadingIT, the average cost of a data breach for businesses was $4.88 million in 2024 and has continued to rise since. This figure that can devastate growing companies. As an entrepreneur, understanding cybersecurity isn’t just an IT department concern anymore. It’s a fundamental business skill that can protect your assets, customer data, and reputation.

The Ultimate 2026 Cybersecurity Certification Training Bundle offers business owners and their teams a practical path to building essential security knowledge. For $49.99, you get lifetime access to six comprehensive courses covering 147+ hours of training designed around real-world threats that businesses face daily.

What’s inside the bundle

This certification-aligned training covers the security skills most relevant for protecting business operations. You’ll work through 599 on-demand videos covering threat detection, risk management, penetration testing, and cloud security. The curriculum prepares you for industry-recognized certifications including CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH v13), CompTIA Pentest+, and Microsoft SC-900.

For entrepreneurs who are managing remote teams or cloud-based operations, the courses on network security, data protection, and incident response provide actionable frameworks you can implement immediately. You’ll learn to identify vulnerabilities in your systems, communicate security risks to stakeholders, and develop response protocols when incidents occur.

Building security into your business strategy

Whether you’re handling this training yourself or equipping team members with cybersecurity knowledge, the skills transfer directly to business protection. The hands-on labs and real-world scenarios teach you to think like both defender and attacker, valuable perspective when evaluating your company’s security posture or vetting third-party vendors.

Note that while these courses prepare you for certification exams, they provide certificates of completion only. You’ll need to take and pass official exams separately to earn credentials.

Get The Ultimate 2026 Cybersecurity Certification Training Bundle for $49.99 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.