Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Clarify your digital identity to avoid having your customers ghost you.

Create an engaging, optimized digital profile with high-quality media and strategic SEO practices.

Regularly analyze and refresh your online presence to maintain relevance and capture attention.

Simply put: Ghosting isn’t just a dating problem. Businesses get ghosted by clients, job seekers get ignored by recruiters and professionals lose deals because their digital profiles are lackluster or hard to find.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years in the digital world, it’s this: You can be talented, dedicated and even well-liked, but if your online presence falls flat, opportunities vanish. People stop replying to your messages, clients drift away and you’re left wondering why you got ghosted online. In both business and personal life, your digital identity is often the first and sometimes the only first impression you’ll have. That’s why I’m launching “Fix Your Search” as a business (but more of a passion project really) that is built to help people make sure you’re seen, remembered, chosen and not ignored.

Let me show you my exact strategy, from ground zero, to create a digital presence that draws people in and keeps the connection alive.

Related: How to Build an Online Presence With Social Media

Phase 1: Lay the groundwork

Launching this year means stepping into a digital landscape that’s fast, crowded and competitive. You can’t afford generic content or neglected profiles anymore.

The first thing you must do is clarify your digital why. Ask yourself what you want people to find when they search for you or your business and consider how you want to be remembered. For “Fix Your Search,” my mission is clear: I want every client to have a digital profile so compelling, authentic and optimized that nobody can ignore them. Whether it’s for a business deal, a new job or even new friends and relationships. Take a moment to write your own digital “why” on paper. Maybe you want your LinkedIn to show that you’re a collaborative marketing leader or your Instagram to demonstrate your creativity and reliability.

Next, find your signature offer and audience. Decide whom you’ll help and the precise transformation you want to deliver. With “Fix Your Search,” the focus is on anyone tired of being overlooked online — entrepreneurs, freelancers, job seekers or just everyday individuals wanting better digital personal relationships. Think carefully about who you serve, the problems you solve and the unique promise you can deliver. Mapping this out clarifies your value and helps draw the right people in.

Related: How to Grow Your Brand’s Digital Presence from 0 to 100,000 Followers in Just 6 Months

Phase 2: Build an unforgettable digital presence

When I committed to this project, I hired a professional film crew and an experienced digital branding coach. Professional images and videos are crucial when showing authority; profiles without high-quality media rarely get noticed. If you can’t hire a crew, you can still level up with a decent phone, good lighting and a bit of planning.

Optimize your profiles across all platforms: LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and your personal website. Every profile should make it instantly clear who you are, how you solve problems and how to contact you. For “Fix Your Search,” I walk clients through each step of the process: writing bios that grab attention, filling out name fields with searchable keywords and crafting headlines that make people want to read more. It’s also smart to Google yourself; what comes up is your digital reputation. If what you see is hidden, vague or inconsistent, that’s where online ghosting starts.

Great content starts conversations. People ignore the forgettable but they respond to authentic voices that share real stories, lessons and even a bit of vulnerability. My strategy for “Fix Your Search” revolves around themes like digital first impressions, reputation management, communication skills and personal branding.

Phase 3: Get found and chosen

A digital presence means nothing if people can’t find you. Most “ghosting” happens because you’re hard to discover or too easy to forget after a single interaction.

Understanding search and basic SEO is essential. For “Fix Your Search,” every profile is made not just attractive, but discoverable. I guide clients to put relevant keywords in their usernames, name fields and bios — so “Career Coach | Remote Work Specialist” isn’t just a title but a search-optimized asset. Keywords belong in post captions and alt text for images as well. A strategic approach to hashtags balances broad, niche and community tags so you reach the right people without spamming. For anyone launching a business now, being easy to find online is as valuable as any skill you offer.

Phase 4: Analyze, iterate and level up

I audit “Fix Your Search” socials daily, looking at who interacts, who reaches out and how they engage — beyond just superficial metrics. Shares, DMs, follow-ups and especially saves are my favorite signs of real impact. When a particular piece, like a Reel about ghosting in networking, brings in more interest, I do more of that. If something falls flat, I dig into what missed the mark and adjust quickly.

Related: Take Control of What Your Online Presence Says About You

Your first steps — Coach’s checklist

Start by defining your digital why and writing it down in a way that guides your online choices. Next, update your profile everywhere and add relevant keywords, a recent and clear profile photo and a strong, simple description of what you offer. Plan out three core topics that you’ll share every week, so your content stays focused and consistent. Every morning, commit to engaging with five new people or interesting posts, building those connections one conversation at a time. Lastly, audit your own Google search results and set new visibility goals for yourself, adjusting as needed.

Ghosting stops where your digital presence starts to shine. Whether for business growth or better personal relationships, this is the year you fix your search and I’m here to guide you every step of the way.

Are you ready to be found, seen and chosen online? Let’s make it happen.